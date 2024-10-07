StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.83% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. On average, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cellectis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

