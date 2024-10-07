StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

