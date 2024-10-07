StockNews.com Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

