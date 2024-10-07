Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of SGRY opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,765,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,415,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 295,476 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

