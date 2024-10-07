SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

