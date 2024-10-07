Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.50.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ TER opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 416,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,854.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after buying an additional 389,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

