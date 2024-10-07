The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.56. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

