The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $147.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

HLNE stock opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

