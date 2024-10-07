The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $147.00

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2024

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

View Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE stock opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.