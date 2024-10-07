The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.76.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

