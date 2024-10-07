Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.