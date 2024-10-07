Truist Financial Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $119.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Shares of ACM opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,152.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

