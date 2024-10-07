Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised Dine Brands Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

