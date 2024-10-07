Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $143,025.10 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $143,025.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,917.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $13,941.18.

On Monday, August 5th, Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

