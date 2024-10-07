Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$20.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.75.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$13.97 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.87 and a 52-week high of C$21.30. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.12.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.63 million. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3855165 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.39%.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

