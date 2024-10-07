Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $35.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.6 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,948,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 680,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,668,000 after buying an additional 450,522 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,855,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.