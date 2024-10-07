Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance
WHG opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
