Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the asset manager's stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

WHG opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $537,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

