WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:WNS opened at $49.00 on Thursday. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $74.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. WNS’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

