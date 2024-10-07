Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Price Target Cut to GBX 470 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 520 ($6.96) to GBX 470 ($6.29) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

LON WYN opened at GBX 310 ($4.15) on Friday. Wynnstay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 338.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 357.87. The company has a market capitalization of £71.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

