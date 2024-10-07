Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Price Target Cut to GBX 470 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 520 ($6.96) to GBX 470 ($6.29) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Wynnstay Group Stock Performance
LON WYN opened at GBX 310 ($4.15) on Friday. Wynnstay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 338.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 357.87. The company has a market capitalization of £71.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.58.
About Wynnstay Group
