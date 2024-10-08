Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SLRN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.33.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
