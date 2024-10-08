Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.21.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

AAV opened at C$9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.12. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.50 million. Analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.4695513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,435 shares of company stock worth $658,321. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.