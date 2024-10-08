Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,690.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $23,229,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 828,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 166,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

