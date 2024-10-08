Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $77.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 844,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,153,000 after purchasing an additional 214,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 624,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

