Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $265.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $180.80 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

