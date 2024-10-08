American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 3.2 %

AMS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

