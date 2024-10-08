Analysts Set Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Target Price at $61.20

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $59.32 on Thursday. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

