Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $95.00

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.91.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of DD stock opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
