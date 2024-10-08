Analyzing DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 0.60% 19.20% 4.39% Versus Systems -8,703.52% -255.40% -217.71%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 3 7 0 0 1.70 Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for DXC Technology and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.10%. Versus Systems has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Versus Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $13.46 billion 0.27 $91.00 million $0.37 55.47 Versus Systems $110,606.00 26.06 -$10.51 million N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.