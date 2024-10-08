Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.14 Per Share

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.14 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 64.38 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 259.38 and a current ratio of 12.49. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.95 ($0.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,224.50 and a beta of -0.19.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

