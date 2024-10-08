Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.14 Per Share

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.14 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Price Performance
Shares of Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 64.38 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 259.38 and a current ratio of 12.49. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.95 ($0.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,224.50 and a beta of -0.19.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Company Profile
