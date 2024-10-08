Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Up 0.2 %

AINC stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Ashford has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

