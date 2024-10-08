Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) Head-To-Head Survey

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get QF Liquidation alerts:

Risk & Volatility

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.52% 187.12% 17.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QF Liquidation and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares QF Liquidation and Atmus Filtration Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.66 billion 1.94 $171.30 million $1.96 19.69

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for QF Liquidation and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats QF Liquidation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QF Liquidation

(Get Free Report)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for QF Liquidation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QF Liquidation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.