Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ATYR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ATYR stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Atyr PHARMA has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,134.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

