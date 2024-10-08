Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) versus Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Financial Survey

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -9.57% -7.33% -2.12% Blend Labs -77.63% -595.99% -40.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Blend Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $295.43 million 0.18 -$8.75 million ($1.26) -7.30 Blend Labs $152.12 million 5.84 -$178.69 million ($0.58) -6.07

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aurora Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Mobile and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blend Labs 0 1 5 0 2.83

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.91%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Blend Labs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. It also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence services. In addition, the company offers application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis; and value added services, such as Advertisement SAAS, a data management platform service, which provides tagged and de-identified population data package; JG Alliance, an integrated marketing campaign services to advertising customers; and AD Mediation Platform to help mobile app developers access other mainstream advertising platforms. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. Aurora Mobile Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty. It also offers verification components to automate confirmation tasks that are needed to underwrite a loan or approve the opening of a new deposit account; decisioning components to reduce the need for human intervention by automatically applying business rules throughout an application workflow configured by a financial services firm; workflow intelligence components to manage data collection and automate tasks throughout the loan origination process; and marketplace components to enable consumers to shop for products and services presented at the precise moment of need during an application for a loan. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and provides professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

