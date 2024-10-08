Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.13.

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

BIDU opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Baidu by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 111.5% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 45.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Baidu by 8.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

