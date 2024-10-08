Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.32

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3244 per share by the bank on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.7% per year over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

