Bank of America Downgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $275.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $264.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.22.

CB opened at $277.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.87. Chubb has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

