Barclays Trims PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price to $186.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $187.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.29.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEP opened at $167.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average of $172.11. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.