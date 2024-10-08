Barclays Trims PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price to $186.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $187.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.29.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
