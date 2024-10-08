BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKSY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $819.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $93,692.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,672.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,362 shares of company stock worth $446,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

