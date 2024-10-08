Brokerages Set Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) PT at $27.58

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.06.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.
Frontline stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.71%.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
