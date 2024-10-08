Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $102.13

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE VRT opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Vertiv has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 202,766 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

