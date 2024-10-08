Brokerages Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Target Price at $95.00

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WK
Insider Transactions at Workiva
Institutional Trading of Workiva
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $4,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Stock Performance
WK opened at $77.19 on Thursday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.05.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.