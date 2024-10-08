C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.53.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $106.72 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $110.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $62,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

