Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.88.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.4 %

COLB stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 287,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 31,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

