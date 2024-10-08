Comparing Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) and Lucira Health (OTCMKTS:LHDXQ)

Lucira Health (OTCMKTS:LHDXQ – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and Oruka Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.00 -$64.83 million ($3.58) 0.00 Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A

Oruka Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Lucira Health has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lucira Health and Oruka Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 5 2 3.29

Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.54%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51%

Summary

Lucira Health beats Oruka Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California. On February 22, 2023, Lucira Health, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

