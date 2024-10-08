Crown LNG (CGBS) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 665 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Risk and Volatility
Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Crown LNG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crown LNG
|N/A
|-$6.19 million
|-0.33
|Crown LNG Competitors
|$972.28 million
|$76.39 million
|64.50
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Crown LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crown LNG
|N/A
|N/A
|-34.39%
|Crown LNG Competitors
|-18.97%
|-42.49%
|-0.62%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crown LNG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crown LNG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Crown LNG Competitors
|128
|727
|959
|18
|2.47
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.54%. Given Crown LNG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Crown LNG Company Profile
Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.
