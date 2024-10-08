Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.75 price objective for the company.
Curbline Properties Price Performance
