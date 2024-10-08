Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NAPA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

