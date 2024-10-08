Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Financial Review

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 15.67% 5.82% 4.09% Osisko Development -831.24% -6.20% -4.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eldorado Gold and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 4 1 0 2.20 Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Osisko Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.10 billion 3.12 $104.63 million $0.57 29.41 Osisko Development $21.73 million 8.17 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.43

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Osisko Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

