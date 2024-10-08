EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.32.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

