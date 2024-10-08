EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.18.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EQT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in EQT by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $75,387,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $2,274,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

