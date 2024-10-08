Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) PT Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 million, a PE ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,369,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

